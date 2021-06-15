WBI Investments Purchases 10,714 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

WBI Investments raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments owned about 0.31% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at $172,312.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $92,014. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWOD opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

