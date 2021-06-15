WBI Investments Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

