WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.12. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.