Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ocugen (OCGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN):

6/11/2021 – Ocugen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

6/10/2021 – Ocugen had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

5/13/2021 – Ocugen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

5/13/2021 – Ocugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

5/10/2021 – Ocugen had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,376. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

