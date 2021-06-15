Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 440,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,068,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

