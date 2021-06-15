Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

