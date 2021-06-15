Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 1,985 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

