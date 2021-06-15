Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $4,575,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

NYSE ALB opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.