Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,373,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.