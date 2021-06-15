Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

