Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 527 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Ovintiv stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

