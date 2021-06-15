Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

