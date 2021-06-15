WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on July 2nd

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WHF. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

