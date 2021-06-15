Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

