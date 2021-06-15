Wilen Investment Management CORP. Reduces Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,608. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

