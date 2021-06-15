Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 675 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

