Wilen Investment Management CORP. Trims Stake in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its stake in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. IEC Electronics makes up 1.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.09.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

