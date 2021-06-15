Wilen Investment Management CORP. Trims Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Kraton makes up 6.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.64% of Kraton worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kraton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kraton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kraton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kraton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

