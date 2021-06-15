William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $868.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

