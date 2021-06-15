William G. Bock Sells 2,500 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SAIL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,116. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

