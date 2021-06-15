William G. Bock Sells 2,500 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SAIL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,116. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19.
SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
