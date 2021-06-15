Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

