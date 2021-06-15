Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,046. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

