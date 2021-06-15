Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worldline stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82.

WRDLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

