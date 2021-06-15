Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Financial Comparison

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Vista Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 91.11 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -25.57 Vista Outdoor $2.23 billion 1.11 $266.01 million $3.66 11.64

Vista Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27% Vista Outdoor 11.95% 35.61% 14.33%

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wrap Technologies and Vista Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Outdoor 0 0 11 0 3.00

Wrap Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.20%. Vista Outdoor has a consensus price target of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products, such as helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; outdoor cooking products that include grills and stoves; golf products, which comprise laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through brand's website and third party e-tail websites. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.