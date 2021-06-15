Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Cap of $6.61 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.61 million and $1.84 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00151666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00180873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.08 or 0.00969221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,013.58 or 0.99676417 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

