Xiotri Price Hits $223.46 on Top Exchanges (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Xiotri has a market cap of $987,240.79 and approximately $16,630.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for approximately $223.46 or 0.00555079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00796392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.94 or 0.07953734 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

