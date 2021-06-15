Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 182 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $470.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.85 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

