Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,327 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

