Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 648 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $690.61 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

