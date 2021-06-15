Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Futu by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Futu by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $28,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.28. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

