Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 8,893 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Elastic by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Elastic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after purchasing an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elastic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.