Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $713,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

