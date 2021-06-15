Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $862,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49.

