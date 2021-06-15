Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,485 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $45,041,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $313,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $451,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,944.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,488 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

