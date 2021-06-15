Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

