Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $755,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

