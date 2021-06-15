Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
