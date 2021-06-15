Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

