Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $76.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.34.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

YUMC stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 1,358,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40. Yum China has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

