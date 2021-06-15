Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $76.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.