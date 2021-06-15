Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce $2.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 1,323,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

