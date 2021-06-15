Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $314.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.52 million and the highest is $332.97 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.
Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
