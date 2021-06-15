Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $314.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.52 million and the highest is $332.97 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth about $18,544,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07.

Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

