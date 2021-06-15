Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63. Calix has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.