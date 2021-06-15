Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

