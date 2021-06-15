Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.28). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

