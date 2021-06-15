Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $6.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $26.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $535.07. The stock had a trading volume of 395,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $409.17 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

