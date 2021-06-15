Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report sales of $140.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $143.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $359.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $563.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PQG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 771.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 91,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PQ Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PQ Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 173,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

