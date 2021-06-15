Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). PROS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of PRO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.67. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PROS by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the last quarter.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.