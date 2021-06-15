Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $906.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

