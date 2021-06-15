Zacks: Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. AECOM also posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

ACM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 681,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

