Zacks: Analysts Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter.

BEDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 12,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,849. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $499.05 million, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

